Partial reopening of activities and capacity increases in Quebec

As the province continues its’ re-opening plan, the partial reopening of several activities as well as capacity increases are effective in Quebec today.
As of today, all retail stores can open at full capacity. The Bell Centre as well as other large venues can operate at 50 per cent, however, health protocols must be adhered to for audiences exceeding 1,000 people or more.
Places of worship can operate at 50 per cent regular capacity without or 500 people, without proof of vaccine, and funeral services can accommodate 50 people at a time. Meetings and conventions in public areas can operate at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people with the vaccine passport. Recreation centres such as amusement parks, arcades and bowling alleys can open at 50 per cent capacity as well.
As the province continues to see a decline in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, more restrictions are set to ease in the coming weeks, such as the removal of the vaccine passport on March 14.
