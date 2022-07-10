The Paramedics union representing Montreal and Laval will apply pressure tactics on Monday to protest ‘unacceptable’ working conditions.
Le Syndicat du Préhospitalier is an independent union affiliated with the Fédération de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (FSSS) and Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (CSN).
“On Monday, there will be a call to simply allow paramedics who are already exhausted by the COVID and all that, but especially by the work overload, to go eat," said interim President of the union Claude Lamarche.
Lamarche called the situation ‘worrisome’ as workers are exhausted due to mandatory overtime, making themselves less available for additional shifts.
The union is fighting for a full half hour lunch break amid other demands. Because service to the public is the priority, workers are not entitled to a full lunch break and often have to eat on the road.
Urgences-santé spokesperson Stéphane Smith called on the union, the employees and the department to reach an agreement and find solutions to curtail the effects of the labor shortage in the sector.
Lamarche called for ‘back-up’ citing that paramedics are operating with less than 50 per cent of night shift workers. He also alleges that the sector is not competitive in the marketplace and potential workers prefer to apply to the private sector which services other regions. In order to attract more workers, the union is asking for monetary incentives.
There is currently an agreement in principle that has not yet been signed or made public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.