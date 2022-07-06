The Federal Government wants to buy 801 chairs for those waiting in long lineups at the passport offices in Montreal and Saint-Laurent as passport processing delays persist.
Employment and Social Development Canada issued a tender titled “Urgent for passport offices” on June 30 requesting chairs for those waiting in line in Montreal and Saint-Laurent. The government is asking for black, hard cover chairs that will arrive at passport offices fully assembled.
The delays at the passport office have been ongoing, as people have been waiting for up to 30 hours for travel documentation. Many have supplied their own chairs and camped out overnight at the site to secure their place in line.
There are no ‘interested suppliers’ listed for the chairs on the government notice at the moment.
