In a press conference led by Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Leader Dominique Leblanc and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the Trudeau government announced an “official” recommendation that Canadians not engage in non-essential travel to any country including the United States. The notice will be posted on government site travel.ca in a few hours.
Duclos said there has been a “significant resurgence of infections” and that policies will be guided by “prudence.” He added that “community transmission is present in Canada with Omicron. It is an adaptation of the Covid virus and is spreading quickly.”
He continued that, “...for these reasons, Canada is officially advising Canadians not to travel out of Canada unless it is essential. Notice will be posted in an hour on travel.ca.” Duclos added that he realizes this is difficult for people who have made plans during the holiday season, but the situation is serious enough for restrictive measures during this time when the Omicron spread can be contained.”
Duclos also announced that there will be new and increased testing measures at all Canadian airports. “All these measures will be in place for four weeks after which time it will be re-evaluated,”:Duclos concluded.
Leblanc said in his opening remarks that more vaccines are being sent to all provinces to ensure booster shot availability. He also confirmed that millions more rapid tests are being sent out. He concluded his remarks by stated unequivocally, “If you don’t have to travel out of Canada, please do not.”
The two Ministers did not close the door to other measures if they may be needed.
