After a ninety-minute telephone meeting with the Premiers, informed government sources suggest that Prime Minister Trudeau will advise Canadians tomorrow against non-essential travel to foreign countries. Ottawa instituted the same recommendation in March of 2020 and only lifted it this past October.
The other measure that came out of the meeting is that testing at airports for all individuals coming back to Canada - regardless of nationality or the country they are arriving from - will be introduced. At the moment, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning home after short trips to the United States and abroad no longer have to provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR .
All this is being done to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.
A third measure that was discussed was closing Canadian borders to all foreign nationals on non-essential travel. Sources said however that this measure may not be implemented immediately but follow in a matter of days.
Chief Public Health Office Dr. Theresa Tam said that community spread of the new variant has already started and that Omicron cases "could rapidly escalate in the days to come." She delivered the latest projections to the Prime Minister and Cabinet today. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government is concerned that Canadians not get stuck abroad as happened in 2020.
The Prime Minister is to hold a press conference on these issues tomorrow.
