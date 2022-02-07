Ottawa judge grants injunction to cease honking vehicles in Ottawa

An interim injunction has been granted by Ottawa judge Justice Hugh McLean to cease the honking vehicles that are disturbing residents.
Ottawa resident Zexi Li recently launched a potential class action lawsuit against the freedom convoy, seeking damages for ‘emotional and mental distress’ caused by honking vehicles in the nation’s capital.
Li’s lawyer, Paul Champ filed the lawsuit with the Ontario Superior Court on Monday and requested an injunction to prohibit participants of the protest from using vehicle horns in the downtown vicinity.
“Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I’m aware of,” said Champ.
The interim injunction will be in effect for ten days according to Justice McLean.
