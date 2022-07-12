Canada’s Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a meeting with Canada’s major telecommunication companies and told them to find solutions to reduce the risks in future service outages.
Champagne detailed a list of actions that the companies could take in the event of future outages to ensure reliability. They have 60 days to consider emergency roaming, mutual assistance and other measures to promote better communication between the networks and the public.
Champagne called the situation ‘unacceptable’ and asked for proper compensation from Rogers.
The outage was triggered by a maintenance update that caused router issues and most of the system was restored by Saturday. However, some customers still experienced service issues. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will investigate the source of the outage.
“We understand the significant impact Friday’s outage had on Canadians,” said Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri. “We are committed to taking every step within our control to ensure it doesn’t happen again.” Customers will be credited on their individual accounts to compensate for the service outage.
The outage has renewed discussions about affordability in the telecommunications sector. A revised policy directive asks that the CRTC enhances support for service providers who offer internet and mobile services at a more affordable rate.
“It says very clearly, what is in my mind, in terms of what needs to happen in Canada, which is additional competition, and always striving for more affordability,” said Champagne.
