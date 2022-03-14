Organizations call on Hydro-Quebec to freeze rates

Three organizations want Hydro-Quebec to freeze electricity rates afterthe utility announced it would continue to raise prices into next year.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), the Association of Industrial Electricity Consumers (AQCIE), and ‘Option consommateurs’ have come together to ask the government to appeal to the Energy Board to ensure that customers are not paying more to Hydro-Quebec than they should.
According to Christian Corbeil, director of ‘Option consommateurs,’ the province’s Energy Board should have the power to set Hydro-Quebec’s annual rates to prevent drastic rate increases and ‘unreasonable profits.’
Hydro-Quebec earned $3.5 billion in profits last year and the organizations calculate that the corporation could potentially take an additional $600 million from consumers next year with the rise of inflation.
