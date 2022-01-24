First day of store vaxipass mandate shows opinion is split
Monday was the first day that stores larger than 1,500 sq. metres had to verify customers’ vaxipass. The Suburban had a look at some stores and how employees and customers reacted.
At Plaza Côte des Neiges there were either few people in line as they entered the mall's big box stores like Walmart and Canadian Tire. Managers in both stores referred The Suburban to corporate sources for official comment, but generally, we heard that there were no problems whatsoever. "We have good customers," said one store employee.
While there were no issues as customers presented their proof of vaccination and IDs at Walmart, some were not happy with the new policy. "I think it sucks," said Sarah, who did not want to provide her full name. "I don't think going to a grocery store should require a vaccine passport. I understand the thought process behind it, but it targets specific people. I don't think it's right. It's right for some places, but not a grocery store or Canadian Tire. It doesn't make any sense."
Félix, who also did not want to give his last name, did not realize at first that today was the first day to present the passport and said he now understood why there was a lineup. "It's kind of ridiculous," he added. "We have too many measures. We have to let it go. It's horrible. I can't get my groceries without having to have my passport scanned? What's that? We have a mask, a passport, three doses? It's too much. I would open everything and let it go."
But Beatrice was in favour of the new measure. "I think it's a good thing," she said. "People should get vaccinated to protect others."
At Continental in Décarie Square one employee who was also tasked with handing out a shopping cart to everyone who entered the store said, “It’s a hassle and definitely extra work.“ Another said, “It’s not good. You don’t reassure your population by doing this. I. D’s, masks, now proof of vaccination. People are stressed. We have so much to do, and we are short staffed.”
“I don’t really have a choice but to follow the new rules set in place by the government,” said one shopper who was turned away from the Winners at Décarie Square for not being adequately vaccinated.
“The government is doing what they can to protect us,” said one shopper from the Walmart.
“I think it’s a great initiative. I feel better knowing everyone brushing shoulders with me is vaccinated too,” said West Islander Duncan McCuaig. Another customer who wanted to remain anonymous said, “It’s an absolute infringement on our rights’.This is a control mandate that further divides our community.”
“I never thought I’d see the day when you give up your freedom of choice to maintain your freedom of mobility,” said West Islander Belinda Haligua. Beaconsfield resident Mishka Golovkin said the new regulation is unacceptable. “The government is slowly dividing us.”
