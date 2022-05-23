CDPQ Infra announced that it will push back the opening of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) airport section which includes the Maire-Curie station located in St-Laurent Amd also affects Dorval.
The Trudeau International station won't be complete by the end of 2024 as originally planned and is causing the delay according to the CDPQ Infra which oversees the construction of the REM’s 26 stations. These two stations are allegedly the only ones behind schedule and the rest of the network will come into service by the end of 2024.
“Obviously if the station is not ready, then the entire section cannot be put into service,” said CDPQ Infra spokesperson Jean-Vincent Lacroix.
Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) will oversee the construction of the airport section of the REM. ADM Chief Executive Phillippe Rainville said that a new timeline for the station will most likely be announced this fall. According to Rainville, 1.8 kilometres of the three-kilometre tunnel leading to the airport station have been dug out and work on the tunnel is on track and scheduled to be done by the end of this year.
In addition to construction setbacks, the ADM lost close to $1 billion in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to seek government aid to build the $600 million REM station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.