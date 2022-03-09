Sources say that Ontario will end the mask requirement in most indoor public places on March 21.
The mask mandate will be removed in schools but will be mandatory in hospitals, care settings and long-term care facilities. It may still be required to wear a mask on public transportation in the province, however.
Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore will gave a public update on the revised pandemic health measures today, including the province’s decision on mandatory vaccination in various sectors such as health care and post-secondary institutions.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said that it is unlikely the city will extend the mask mandate beyond the bylaw’s expiration in April and that today’s announcement at city council would allow them to end the requirement as early as March 21.
“What is really important is that we have a consistent policy, so that people are not confused by one policy that is in Toronto, another one that’s in Peel and another one for all of Ontario,” said Tory.
