On Tuesday, the Ontario government passed Bill 27, the ‘Working for Workers Act’ to help employees achieve a better work-life balance.
The new law requires businesses with 25 workers or more to include a written policy about employee rights in terms of ‘disconnecting’ from work at the end of the day. The employer must have a written policy plan in place between Jan.1 and Mar. 1.
“Our government is working for workers every day to help them earn bigger paycheques, stay safe, and have better opportunities. We are determined to rebalance the scales and put workers in the driver’s seat of Ontario’s economic growth while attracting the best workers to our great province,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.
The measures introduced include a ‘disconnect policy’ to allow employees to spend time with family and loved ones when the working day is over. This includes not engaging in work-related communications.
The government will support ‘vulnerable workers’ by establishing licensed ‘temporary help agencies’ and recruiters.
As examples of the proposed changes, truck drivers and food delivery workers will be able to use the restrooms in the businesses that they serve. International workers will be able to practice the profession they trained in to drive economic growth in the province.
Ontario is the first jurisdiction in Canada to ban ‘non-compete’ clauses in employment. This allows workers to explore other job opportunities and higher salaries.
The Ontario government has not yet announced the dates that each part of the Workers for Workers Act will come into effect but said there will be a grace period for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.