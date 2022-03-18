According to a new Leger Poll, Canadians are looking for ways to save money as the cost of living increases alongside rising inflation.
Out of 1,515 Canadians surveyed, 93 per cent agree that inflation has negatively impacted their grocery bills, followed by 88 per cent saying inflation has negatively impacted their fuel consumption.
To save money, 86 per cent of Canadians are reducing food purchases and 83 per cent are buying less expensive items at the grocery store to reduce their bill.
Three-quarters of respondents said they planned to cut back on eating out at restaurants and one in two are already using their vehicles less to save money on gas. One third are looking into purchasing an electric vehicle.
A whopping 81 per cent of respondents think inflation is a serious problem in their household and only 10 per cent consider household finances ‘very good.’
Only 20 per cent said that their household income has kept pace with the inflation rate and 63 per cent agree that their household income has increased less than the inflation rate.
Leger’s Executive Vice-President Christian Bourque said inflation and the war in Ukraine have become Canadian’s top concerns.
Statistics Canada reported that February’s inflation rate was the highest year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index CPI in 31 years at 5.7 per cent. The rate is expected to rise close to six per cent in March as global fuel and wheat prices increase.
Low-income households will be hit the hardest since a larger amount of income is spent on necessities like food and energy.
"Something has to give," said Bourque. "For me, the biggest worry is how will that, in fact, influence people's capacity to pay all of their bills."
Most Canadians (86 per cent) believe inflation, interest rates and gas prices will increase six months from now.
