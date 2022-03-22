The government of Quebec will allocate a one-time payment of $500 to adults in Quebec who earn $100,000 or less as part of the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“To help Quebecers cope with the rising cost of living, I am announcing the payment of a one-time amount of $500 to adults with an income of $100,000 or less. An eligible couple will thus be able to benefit from assistance of $1,000,” said Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard.
The initiative is meant to offset the impact of inflation which is projected to hit 4.7 per cent later this year. Girard said that the province’s economy has recovered significantly from the pandemic with the GDP growing by 6.3 per cent in 2021 and expected to grow an additional 2.7 per cent this year.
The budget is projecting an operating deficit of $6.5 billion and will include a $3.5 billion payment into a fund to reduce provincial debt, according to Girard. Additionally, Girard expects a rise of 2.2 per cent in government revenues which constitute about $3.7 billion in new spending this fiscal year. Budgets for health care and school systems in Quebec will rise by 6.3 and 5.4 per cent respectively.
Girard expects Quebec to return to balanced budgets by the 2027-2028 fiscal year.
