One-on-one with Liberal leader Dominique Angalde

During an extensive interview with The Suburban, Québec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said Liberals are still the voice of a modern Québec “...because we’re the party with the ideas and the vision,” that Québec needs to preserve and define its place amidst the rest of North America. As she is now the 22nd leader of a political party that’s as old as the Canadian Confederation, Anglade had a lot to say about former party leaders who left their own mark on the province’s history.
“Godbout, Lapalme, Lesage, and Bourassa were all great men,’ said Anglade, “...and they all did great things for Québec because they had a vision ...the kind of vision that brings people together.”
When asked about her own vision for the province, Anglade replied “...Québec is ready for a new deal.” Anglade believes Liberals must come up with a coherent and comprehensive development plan that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the province’s regions just as much as it must reflect a new and modern economy “...that’s socially and ecologically responsible.” While she admits that some elements might sound a lot like the new ‘Green Deal’ that may become a serious issue during the upcoming American election, Anglade described her deal as ‘Made in Québec’ with a special emphasis on the kind of technological and digital innovation that defines typical value-added economies in the 21st century. As she went on to mention that “...there’s a place for everybody in this conversation,” Anglade also mentioned that she believes the government must immediately begin to prepare itself for a post-pandemic future in what could be a profoundly depressed environment that’s bound to affect Québec’s place in a globalized economy.
“Let’s face it,” she said, “over 80% of our manufactured goods are exported, so we’re deeply invested in a global economy that’s going to be badly affected by Covid for years to come.”
“Of course I care about language and culture, but they’re not issues as much as they’re an opportunity for everybody who lives in Québec,” said Anglade. “Let’s have a real fact-based discussion about real issues that affect real people.”
While traditional issues such as economic development and the environment deserve a lot of serious consideration, she also has a lot to say about outstanding regional issues that must be included in the new plan. As an engineer, Anglade said this will require a lot of ‘fact-based’ thinking as opposed to what she described as the ‘magical thinking’ that tended to define so many previous initiatives. Although she did point out that she approves of what the premier did to maintain clear, transparent and open communication during the ongoing COVID pandemic, she has more than a few reservations about what the Premier did when he used his massive majority to power-march previous initiatives – specifically Bills 21 and 40 – through the National Assembly.
“We’re Liberals, and we have our values, and the premier abused those values,” said Anglade. “We’re not going to allow people to forget that!”
During a further discussion as to why the Liberals were so badly beaten following the last election, Anglade said the Liberals did as much to lose the election as Premier Legault’s CAQ (Coalition Avenir du Québec) did to win it.
“We have to reconnect with people on the ground, and we must develop and define the issues they care about,” she said. “That’s how you win elections in Québec.”
“Don’t underestimate Québecers,” she said with a laugh.
