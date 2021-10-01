One bath a week: troubling report by Quebec ombudsperson

The quality of senior care homes has been denounced by the Quebec ombudsperson in a troubling report tabled in the National Assembly.
According to ombudsperson Marie Rinfret’s 2020-2021 annual report, some facilities now offer one bath a week instead of the two or three that used to be provided.
Rinfert stated that these services do not meet the needs of society’s most vulnerable residents. She added that services for seniors and disabled people have been taken away and that there are regional disparities in the supply of services.
"Mentalities must change in many institutions, with a view of adopting and promoting a culture of services rather than a culture of cuts," she wrote, calling on the Ministry of Health and Social Services to take urgent corrective action in this area.
Rinfret also went into detail about the shortcomings in private seniors’ residences, including staff shortages, medication errors, inadequate supervision, and services that are unadapted to the clientele. She has received many complaints about long-term care facilities and has called for closer monitoring of these residences by the CISSS and CIUSSS.
