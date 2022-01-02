Dozens of Montrealer’s gathered last night in front of Premier Legault’s Montreal office on Sherbrooke St. to protest the reinstated curfew in Quebec.
Protesters marched from Sherbrooke to René-Lévesque with heavy police presence following directly behind the crowd on bicycles and in squad cars.
“If you are scared, go home,” said the organizer of the protest in a speech delivered on the front steps of the Prime Minister’s office. “It’s time to liberate Quebec.” Protesters were chanting “liberty” as they marched down the empty city streets.
According to Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the SPVM, one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer and 57 were fined for breaking the curfew.
