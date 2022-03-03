Office vacancy rates in Montreal reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2021 at 16.5 per cent and may continue to climb until 2023 as telework creates more vacancies in office spaces around the city.
Data compiled by the Avison Young real estate firm shows the corresponding rate was 10.9 per cent before the pandemic. The West Island accounts for the most vacancies at 21.4 per cent, followed by 17.2 per cent in Laval and 16.4 in Downtown, Montreal.
Companies are reducing their ‘footprints’ by offering employees the option of hybrid work schedules which split their time between home and the office as the Quebec government is no longer mandating telework. According to a PwC Canada study, there may be as much as 25 per cent less people commuting to downtown Montreal in the short term.
The sublet market in Montreal has grown from 8.3 per cent of total available spaces to 14.7 per cent which is fuelling vacancies since there are more offices sublets in the city.
“I don’t expect vacancies to come down anytime soon,” said Avison Young’s Managing Director for Quebec, Jean Laurin. “My take is that they are likely to grow for another year or 18 months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.