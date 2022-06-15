This newspaper never believed that our relationships with businesses — particularly local businesses — was a one way street. It was never just about getting their ads so we can put out the news your need to know. We practice advocacy journalism. And part of that is making ourselves relevant to our local businesses more than just as a medium of advertising. Local businesses need an advocate.
As such, The Suburban has become the leading defender and booster of local business. When Quebec puts out a blitz on language and sends out inspectors to irritate and fine businesses, we’re there reporting on it, giving support to the merchants and even calling on elected officials to stop it. We have done this scores of times. Businesses know they can rely on us as their advocate and sometimes their call of last resort. And we do this regardless of whether the business is an advertiser. We rally community support for affected businesses as a matter of principle. Businesses are no less worthy of justice than are individual. Local business is after all made of local people. Our readers. Defending one defends all.
During the pandemic we published stories every week on local
businesses. How they were surviving. Profiling the many heroic initiatives owners were doing to make their neighbours’ lives easier. Highlighting the charity they were doing. We did these as individual stories every week in addition to regular special sections supporting “buy local” and championing “community heroes.” Again, we never looked whether these businesses were advertisers. It was about community. And the moral and material support we offered was invaluable to local businesses. Many let us know that our coverage gave them the courage to continue and brought in many new clients who wanted to support businesses that did good things for their neighbours and neighbourhoods.
To us supporting local, shopping local, has always been an article of faith. And here’s why. We are a newspaper committed to strengthening the communities we serve. That takes many forms. Covering hyper-local stories important to all of you — your names, your achievements, your children’s accomplishment, your schools, your local councils — and supporting local initiatives from food drives, to championing the integrity of affordable neighbourhood housing, helping cultural communitiest, and partnering with outstanding service organizations like West Island Citizens Advocay. They are all the lifeblood of maintaining strong communities into the future.
But as much as all these worthy efforts are — the altruistic goals and the committed volunteers — there is a parallel lifeline network that strengthens our communities just as much and is essential to our daily lives. That lifeline is commerce. Without our local independent retailers, restaurants, service businesses, we would have have quite a hard time enjoying our lives.
To use the line from the comedy series “Cheers,” these are the places where everybody knows your name, and if I may add, also know your tastes, needs and moods. Local enterprises also have a very unique character. They are committed two things that are quickly disappearing. A commitment to their craft and a sincere caring for their clients. As such they are the mortar holding the building blocks of our communities together.
Small and medium independent sized businesses face many challenges today. From high taxes, government regulation and competition from digital giants like Amazon. But their owners and employees are also our neighbours and friends and deserving of our support. They are personally involved in our communities in social endeavours. They have unique offerings catered to our tastes and understand that their success is based on personal attention and service to us.
Government statistics demonstrate that in the next ten years some 40 percent of local businesses will be seeking to sell or close as the baby boomers and even Gen-Xers who started them retire and many have no one to pass the businesses on to as so many of our young people have either left the province or gone into other endeavours. It will be the biggest transfer of business assets in our history. We want these enterprises to continue their personal service to us. For them to continue, willing buyers have to found. And for that to happen, their sales figures have to remain healthy.
We could not do this without the support of you, our readers. So let us continue together. Let’s do it for yourselves, do it for the joy and do it for our communities.
