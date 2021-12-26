Nobel Peace Prize Winner and human rights activist Desmond Tutu dead at 90

Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former archbishop Desmond Tutu died in Cape Town at the age of 90. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his death on Sunday. He called Tutu “a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.” Tutu passed away in a care facility from cancer. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and struggled with his health for years.
“His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies,” said the Nelson Mandela foundation. Tutu worked to end apartheid in South Africa and fought for civil and human rights for six decades. He was named chair of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission after apartheid ended in the early 90’s.
Tutu was ordained as an Anglican priest in 1960 and taught theology in South Africa. He was an author of many books including “No Future Without Forgiveness” and “God is not a Christian.” He was appointed Dean of St-Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg in 1975 and was the bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and later became the archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.
He received the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his work. “This land, richly endowed in so many ways, is sadly lacking in justice,” he said in his Nobel speech. In 1998, Tutu received an Honorary Degree from Bishop’s University and an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Toronto in 2000. Tutu’s renowned work for civil and human rights led him to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. He also received a US$1million grant by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in 2012 and received the Templeton Prize in 2013.
One of Tutu’s last public appearances was in 2010 when South Africa hosted the World Cup – the same year he officially retired from public duties. South Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makagoba said that the church will plan Tutu’s funeral and memorial services. “Desmond Tutu’s legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity,” said Makagoba.
