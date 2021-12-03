The federation of early childhood workers FIPEQ-CSQ did not reach a settlement with the government.Negotiations went on until late into last night.
The union is waiting until next week to go on an ‘unlimited strike.’ FIPEQ will provide an update later concerning the strike mandate.
While the FIPEQ is asking for 13.5 to 14.8 per cent pay raise over three years, the government is offering six to nine per cent over three years depending on the job title for support staff – administration, cooks, and janitors.
The federation of health and social services FSSS-CSN and the Quebec union of service employees SQEES-FTQ are also at standstills with the government. The FSSS has been striking since Wednesday and the SQEES has not announced a date yet.
“I’m still open, willing to negotiate […] negotiation is based on a conversation and based on choices,” said Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel.
The strike mandate has caused nearly 400 daycares across Quebec to close.
