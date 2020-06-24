During the early evening thunderstorms and high winds in the West Island on Tuesday June 23 a tree was toppled over on Boulevard Gouin in Pierrefonds-Roxboro between 2nd and 4th Streets.
The tree took out six hydro poles according to the Montreal Fire Department spokesperson on scene.
The same area suffered a similar fate two years ago when a tree fell across Gouin in the same vicinity.
