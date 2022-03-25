TVA news anchor Pierre Bruneau announced his retirement after 46 years in the business.
"Closing the end of a chapter is always unsettling, even if there are great things ahead. I have been fortunate to accompany Quebecers through some of the most significant moments in current events," said Bruneau. “I gave what I had to give. People have always been behind me; the proof is that we are still number one in the ratings.”
Bruneau began his radio career at CFDA radio in Victoriaville in 1972, followed by CJTR in Trois-Rivières, and then CKAC Montreal until 1980. He joined TVA as a news anchor in 1976.
He has won 23 Artis trophies for best news anchor during his career, as well as the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in 2002. In 2003, he was awarded the Order of Merit from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters amongst other awards. Most recently, he won the Raymond-Charette prize in 2021 for using precise language, as well as clarity of expression and richness of vocabulary.
He planned on leaving sooner but the pandemic among other major world events convinced him to delay his retirement.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec Mayor Bruno Marchand, and several other politicians praised Bruneau for his work.
Pierre Karl Péladeau, interim President and CEO of TVA group called Bruneau an exceptional man and thanked him for his passion and professionalism.
Bruneau will be back for two meetings in the fall for the provincial election campaign and his official retirement date is June 16.
