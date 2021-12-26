New health restrictions come into effect today as gatherings are kept to a minimum to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Premier Francois Legault said that no more than six people or two family bubbles can gather at private homes or restaurants. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 people.
The announcement was made last week as COVID cases broke daily records across the province. On Friday, over 10,000 new cases were reported in Quebec.
In other Covid news, the CIUSSS de L’Ouest-de-L’Île-de-Montréal said that less than five employees at Lakeshore General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
No patients have contracted the virus. The infected staff are not working and other employees are undergoing testing. There was another outbreak at the hospital earlier this month as the Omicron variant began to dominate the rising cases in the province.
Ok Legault whatever you say:)
