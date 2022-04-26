New political party will join electoral race in Quebec

The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ) will be joining the electoral race in the province.
The new political party was founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Opinions headed by Colin Standish. It seeks to provide a ‘progressive, rights centered, federalist option’ in the upcoming election.
The party will work for ‘minority rights, socioeconomic justice and linguistic harmony,’ according to CaPQ spokesperson Colin Standish.
The founding six principles of the CaPQ are: rights are rights, respect for the integrity of the Canadian Constitution, Bilingualism, Educational choice, prosperity for all Quebecers, rapprochement, and reconciliation.
The CaPQ said it will officially launch its’ platform once it satisfies the criteria required for authorization by Elections Quebec.
The next provincial election will be held on Oct. 3.
