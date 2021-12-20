With the rising number of infections in the province, the Quebec government will be offering free take home COVID tests at the pharmacy beginning today among other health measures. More than 200,000 rapid test kits will be available for anyone 14 and older beginning on Monday across 1,900 pharmacies in Quebec.
“Our members are determined to ensure efficient logistics so that as many Quebecers as possible have access to a kit before the start of the holiday season,” said Albert Falardeau President of The Quebec Association of Pharmacy Distributors.
The Quebec governments aims to have more than 800,000 rapid test kits distributed by the start of the holiday season. Each kit contains five rapid tests. Other public spaces like bars, restaurants, gyms, and venues will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity. All tournaments and competitions are suspended.
Restrictions will be tightened in long-term care facilities such as CHSLDs and senior homes on Monday as well. A maximum of four visitors per day, one at a time, will be allowed at a CHSLD, and five visitors maximum will be allowed in a private senior residence. Access to common areas is prohibited for visitors.
The additional health measures come after the province continues to break daily high records of infections in Quebec though hospitalizations remain stable.
