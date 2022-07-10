The Quebec Employers' Council is launching the "60-69 Seduction" project to encourage skilled workers to return to work or hold off on retiring.
The project will focus on giving companies the tools to attract employees or retain skilled workers as labor shortages continue. Some measures that the council's President Karl Blackburn mentioned were to offer employees more flexible hours, options for telework, mentoring and less physically demanding roles.
Labor Minister Jean Boulet said it will take cooperation from both employers and unions to adapt to accepting additional workers as well as fighting prejudices some may hold towards skilled workers.
“We want to fight against behaviours and perceptions that are often not entirely compatible with the needs of the job market regarding experienced people," he said.
"It will eventually require the unions to adapt to this reality, to allow for lighter duties for people aged 60 to 69, even if the job description is contained in the collective agreement."
Boulet cited that there has been an increase in workers aged 65 and older over the past few years rising from 169,800 in 2019 to 194,100 in 2022 which represents a potential 75,000 to 90,000 additional skilled workers who will be potentially interested in returning to work.
"It's not going to be a one-size-fits-all, if I can put it that way, and it's going to take a lot of flexibility, a lot of coaching, depending on the job," Blackburn said.
"And the fact that we are going to go directly to the companies, to the employers, to address these elements, to put in place the best practices, it could certainly be an interesting tool for the future for a wider deployment."
