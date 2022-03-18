Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer need proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.Travellers may still be subject to a random PCR test at the airport but will not have to quarantine while awaiting results.
Unvaccinated travellers still need to isolate and test on arrival, followed by another test eight days later. Everyone five years and older who is not considered fully vaccinated must provide proof of a pre-entry COVID test.
The requirement to be fully vaccinated with a government approved COVID vaccine to board federally regulated transportation is still in effect and travellers must use the ArriveCan app to enter their proof of vaccination as well as other information before arriving to Canada.
Those who arrive in Canada without completing the necessary information on the ArriveCan app may have to test on arrival and quarantine for two weeks regardless of their vaccination status.
The government recommends checking COVID testing and vaccination requirements for specific destinations before travelling as they may differ from Canada’s, as well as monitoring the pandemic situation at their destination.
Cruise ship passengers are still required to take an antigen test one day before their scheduled departure to board the ship but will not need to get tested again when leaving the cruise. Passengers are still required to be fully vaccinated to board.
The federal government lifted its’ travel advisory against non-essential international travel last month and advises travellers to use precautions when travelling abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.