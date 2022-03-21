A confidence-and-supply agreement is in the works to keep the Liberal Government in power until 2025 with support from the NDP.
The agreement will be discussed by NDP MPs tonight and would see the NDP supports the Liberals in confidence votes. The Liberals will follow through on programs that are promoted by the NDP such as national pharmaceutical care and dental care programs in return.
A confidence-and-supply agreement sees that a party agrees to support the government under specific measures and conditions, on confidence votes, and votes on budgets and supply. In return, the party in question is given support for specific policies.
