Administrators of the Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) and citizens of Gaspésie were bombarded by pornography and images of Hitler during a Zoom meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The virtual meetup, intended to discuss the annual report, was joined by a user who began sharing inappropriate images, according to Clémence Beaulieu-Gendron, CISSS of Gaspésie Spokesperson. After trying for several minutes to remove the troubling broadcast, participants created a new meeting link.
CISSS cybersecurity specialists are looking into the incident
