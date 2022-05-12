The National Assembly passed an amendment to Bill 96 which will not require English CEGEP students to take three core courses in their field of study in French.
As it stands, students now have the option of taking three extra French courses with a focus on learning the language for a total of 135 hours – 45 hours of education in French per course. Enrolment caps for English CEGEPs remain in place under the amendment.
The CAQ, Liberals and Quebec Solidaire voted in favour of the amendment to the French language bill while Parti Quebecois members abstained. It is unclear when the final vote will be on the whole Bill.
While English CEGEPs held a demonstration last week over the French language bill, another public protest is planned for Saturday.
