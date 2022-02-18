National Assembly adopts motion denouncing harassment of journalists

On Thursday, Quebec’s National Assembly adopted a motion to prevent the harassment and intimidation of journalists and media workers covering the ongoing protests.
The motion was presented by Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy who cited that the ‘quality of information is one of the pillars’ of Canada’s democracy, arguing that professional journalists must be able to safely do their job.
The motion called on the National Assembly to condemn ‘the reprehensible acts perpetrated, and the insulting comments made recently against Quebec journalists’ after a TVA journalist was ‘harassed’ when a demonstrator put his hand in front of the camera.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated with the FTQ, represents journalists at TVA and Le Journal de Québec and called on federal and provincial party leaders to condemn the harassment of journalists and camera operators.
