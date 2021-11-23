Former Liberal Minister and Deputy Premier of Quebec Nathalie Normandeau has filed a lawsuit for $2.5 million against UPAC and the DCPC for dropped accusations of corruption against her from 2016.
On Oct. 22, Normandeau filed an official request to initiate proceedings against UPAC (Quebec anti-corruption unit) and the DCPC (Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions) but was subject to a 30 day non-disclosure order that has now passed.
In 2016, UPAC arrested Normandeau and five others, including Marc-Yvan Côté, long time Liberal who helped raise funds for the Quebec Liberal Party. The group faced charges of corruption, fraud and conspiracy.
Some charges were dropped over the course of the trial and Judge André Perrault terminated all charges under the Jordan law, which determines whether the accused is tried within a reasonable time under section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Under the rule, a trial must take place 18-30 months after an arrest.
"These accusations were the result of faulty investigations and were motivated to promote the renewal of the mandate of Commissioner Robert Lafrenière and the creation of UPAC as an independent police force," said Normandeau in a press release.
Normandeau published a book last September in which she discusses the legal battle, claiming to have been a victim of injustice.
