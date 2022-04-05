Tragic news flashed across the country late this afternoon that Boris Brott, one of Canada’s - and indeed the world’s - musical treasures was killed in a hit and run in Hamilton.I first met him when I took lessons at the McGill Conservatory where his father Alexander had founded the McGill Chamber Orchestra.
Boris Brott was the founder and artistic director of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the Brott Music Festival, both based in Hamilton. He was the founding music director and Conductor Laureate of the New West Symphony in Los Angeles, and artistic director and Conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (formerly the McGill Chamber Orchestra). He is a former Principal Youth and Family conductor with the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, where he conducted family and education concerts.
He graced stages and led orchestras from Carnegie Hall to Covent Garden. We shall not soon see his like again...
