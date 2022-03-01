A Quebec mother of two has lost an appeal to prevent her children, six and eight years old, from being vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The appellant does not demonstrate serious harm to the children if the provisional execution of the trial judgment were upheld. The children are in good health and they have no medical contraindications to vaccination,” said Appeal Court Justice Simon Ruel in a ruling issued on Feb. 23.
The mother, whose name remains anonymous to protect her children’s identities, asked the Court of Appeal to stay an authorization granted by the Superior Court that allowed the children’s father to get them vaccinated on Feb. 8.
She claimed that the trial judge demonstrated a bias in favour of vaccination and claimed that the vaccines are not necessary, and more research is needed on potential side effects.
This is one of many parental dispute cases over vaccinations that have recently been settled in the province.
A father lost visitation rights with his child because he was unvaccinated last December when Superior Court Justice Sébastien Vaillancourt ruled that the order was necessary to protect the child as ‘the pandemic situation evolved unfavourably’ due to the Omicron variant.
