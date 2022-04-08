More than 60,000 Québec homes lose power

More than 60,000 homes have lost power in the Lanaudière and Laurentides in Quebec on Friday morning.
The power outage occurred around 8:15 a.m. due to stormy weather and affected approximately 33,408 homes in Lanaudière and 26,652 homes in the Laurentides.
Environment Canada warns of five centimetres of snowfall for Lanaudière that is expected to change into rain throughout the day on Friday. It currently has a winter storm warning in effect for the Laurentides with hazardous winter conditions and total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," said Environment Canada. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
