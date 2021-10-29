Quebec Food Banks have released new data that indicates a troubling statistic. More Quebecers have relied on food banks in 2021 to feed their families. According to Quebec Food Banks, this includes people with jobs. In fact, the number of employed people who have gone to food banks in Quebec jumped by 40% this year.
HungerCount2021 indicates that the Quebec Food Banks network helped 21.6% more people in 2021 than in 2019. In addition, there was a 37% increase in the amount of food baskets that were handed out.
"It is very worrying to note that even people who have a job, and are active, are not able to overcome food insecurity," said Martin Munger, executive director of the Quebec Food Banks.
One third of participants in the HungerCount 2021 study explained that the reason they relied on food banks was because they weren’t able to pay for some basic expenses or collected an income that didn’t allow them to eat well.
"What we're seeing is that many people don't have enough money to adequately feed themselves or their families," Munger said. "They have to make choices.”
Even though the pandemic accounts for a good portion of the increase in food bank use, the rising cost of living also plays into effect. Munger has also noted that Premier François Legault had encouraged people not to hesitate to ask for help. Quebec Food Bank has reported a decrease in the number of foodstuff and is appealing for help from the government.
Quebec Food Banks supports and represents some 1,200 community organizations that serve more than 600,000 people each month.
