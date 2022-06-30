Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Montreal Trudeau International Airport announced that airlines might be asked to cancel some flights and destinations this summer as staffing shortages continue to disrupt services.
“We're having discussions and it's likely the frequencies — the number of flights we'll have on a given destination — or destinations themselves," said Rainville.
He cited the main issue as being that there are not enough workers to load and unload planes and meet the demands of the summer travel surge. He is aware that travellers have booked summer vacations and noted that airlines will have to be careful with how they handle the situation.
Air Canada has already said that it will begin reducing flight schedules throughout July and August. CEO Michael Rousseau said the airline has tried to plan accordingly to meet the needs of the ‘unprecedented and unforeseen’ circumstances following the massive surge in air traffic.
"This was not an easy decision, as it will result in additional flight cancellations that will have a negative impact on some customers," said Rousseau.
