Montrealers can now pay by card at transit fare booth

The city’s public transit system STM announced that public transit users can now use debit and credit cards at transit fare booths but can no longer use cash.
STM fare vending machines will still accept cash transactions and the dollar limit on cash transactions will be increased in March if users wish to buy a monthly pass. Public transit associates will be available for assistance if needed.
The STM has included a helpful list of 350 local vendors and businesses on their website where transit fares are also sold and plans to increase the number of purchasing locations this year.
