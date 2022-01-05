The four major Montreal Universities are delaying in-person learning due to soaring COVID cases across the province.
From Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, Concordia University will hold all classes online via Zoom except for certain labs that require students to visit the campus. Concordia will resume in-person classes on Jan. 20. “Essential work and research” will continue as planned for the time being. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask upon returning to classrooms. This includes hallways, libraries, lobbies, kitchens, elevators, and washrooms.
McGill University will hold classes online between Jan. 5 and Jan. 23, returning to campus on Jan. 24. Return to in-person learning was projected to start on Jan. 10 but was delayed for an additional two weeks due to the rapid spread of the virus. McGill University Deputy Provost Fabrice Labeau said this is ‘Plan B.’
Labeau said that students involved in ‘Tier One’ activities will resume in person learning on Jan. 10. He described it as “activities that are extremely difficult to conduct online and include critical teaching laboratories.” Courses that involve projects, activities in music and other in-person components of courses required for graduation also qualify.
Université de Montréal will start its’ winter semester online Jan.6 and move to in person learning on Jan. 17. UdeM will continue clinical and practical activities, labs, and clerkships in person for the time being. UdeM said they will extend the remote learning plan depending on the situation in Quebec.
Université du Quebec à Montréal UQAM will provide remote learning from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23.
