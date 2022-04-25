Montreal residents protested rising rent prices outside the Verdun metro station and called on the Quebec government for help.
The group called for rent control in the province as rent prices continue to climb and the cost-of-living increases. Some attendees said that the price of rent has pushed them out of certain neighbourhoods because it has become too expensive.
“What this would mean is that you could see what previous tenants were paying, and this would actually hold landlords accountable and protect tenants in tangible ways,” said Olivia Dumas of the Coalition of Housing and Tenant Associations Committees of Quebec (RCLALQ).
Landlords previously asked the government to abolish lease transfers since they can prevent them from increasing rent between tenants.
Martin Messier President of the Quebec Landlord Association (QLA) said that the current rent increases are not enough to keep up with demand.
“The law should protect the tenant while he’s there, but as soon as the tenant is leaving, we should be able to put back the rent to market value,” said Messier. “We should be able to negotiate with the tenant the price of the rent, without possibility of contestation.”
Dumas argued that lease transfers do not take rights away from landlords and they are one of the few tools to curb rent increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.