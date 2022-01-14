Montreal teen shot dead in Plateau

A 17-year-old died in hospital last night after being shot in the Plateau.
Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m. Thursday after residents heard gunshots near the corner of Roy and Rivard street. SPVM officers found the teen on the street with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The boy was conscious when police arrived but later passed away in the hospital from his injuries.
The SPVM closed a section of Roy Street on either side to examine the scene and speak to potential witnesses about what happened. No arrests have been made yet concerning the shooting.
This is the first homicide of 2022 in Montreal.
