A demonstration called "Liberez les Seins" took place at Mont-Royal Park to advocate for women’s rights to be topless in public.
The organizer of the event, Alice Lacroix, was among the crowd and called it a ‘protest about gender equality,’ The demonstration comes after an incident involving a woman in Quebec City who was ticketed by SPVQ for being topless in a public park after a complaint was made about her. The woman, Eloyise Paquet Poisson made a public post about the incident that went viral, prompting others to act.
“This young woman bared her chest in a park to simply enjoy the sun. Women have the right to be topless in a public space”, said Lacroix.
Paquet Poisson also cited that there is no law in the Canadian Criminal Code or Quebec City’s bylaw that prohibits a woman from being topless.
