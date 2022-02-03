Montreal police search for missing 12-year-old boy

The SPVM is asking for the public’s help as it looks for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning at his high school in Montreal North.
Kenzo Nguyen is 1.22 m tall and weighs 36 kg (79 lbs). He has brown hair, brown eyes and is French speaking.
He was wearing a black and neon green jacket with black construction boots when he was last seen. Investigators say that the young boy may have run away and are worried about his safety.
Contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 anonymously and confidentially with any information about his disappearance.
