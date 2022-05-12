Montreal police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was assaulted by two men outside his condo on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island Thursday morning.
Police are trying to understand the motive of the attack which occurred around 10 a.m. at the residence on de la Rotonde St.
The two men allegedly knocked on the man’s front door and proceeded to punch and restrain him once they came face to face.
Police received a call shortly after the incident and investigators remain on the scene to determine the events surrounding the assault.
