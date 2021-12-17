A Montreal baby has died of COVID-19 complications at Sainte-Justine Hospital.
The baby did not have any pre-existing health issues and was under two months old. The child was recently hospitalized with COVID and was being treated in the intensive care unit where the infant passed away.
The hospital offers ‘sincere condolences to the parents and the family of the infant,’ and will not release any more details for confidentiality purposes. In a release, they stressed the importance of following public health measures to ensure everyone’s safety.
Death of children and babies in Canada from COVID-19 are rare. There have been fewer than 20 fatalities among people under 19 years old according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.
Two teenagers have died of COVID-19 in Quebec over the course of the pandemic, the youngest victim until now being a 16-year-old girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.