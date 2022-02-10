A Montreal man and his mother are suing the city and the SPVM for $90,000 as victims of racial profiling after an incident involving six SPVM officers.
Clivens Georges was picking up food at his mother’s home on Plamondon when he noticed police looking at his car. After leaving the home, Georges was greeted by six officers with their guns allegedly drawn and pointed at him.
“Every time I see the police, I get nervous,” said Georges who has been suffering nightmares for months since the incident.
Police officers claimed that they had reason to believe Georges had a gun on him at the time because his bag ‘looked heavy’ and proceeded to handcuff him, even though he insisted that he did not know what they were talking about. There was no gun found on the scene.
“This is a classic case of racial profiling,” said Georges lawyer, Kwadwo Yeboah. “Can you imagine, as a mother […] watching your son have six guns drawn at him?”
Georges and his mother are suing for unnecessary stress caused by the event, arguing it was a case of racial profiling.
Montreal police have not publicly commented about the case.
