According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers, February home sales in Montreal were down by 12 per cent from the same month last year.
Last month, 4,399 homes on the market were sold compared to 5,025 last February. The association attributes the slowdown of sales to the lack of listings, however it notes that sale prices in February 2021 were particularly high and this year’s numbers are on track.
There was a four per cent decrease in new listings last month compared to this time last year, according to the association. The average price for single family homes went up by 20 per cent and condos also increased by 16 per cent compared to last year.
Charles Brant, Director of Market Analysis at the association thinks that the market will eventually settle since the Bank of Canada raised the interested rate to 0.5 per cent earlier this week.
