Montreal filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Montreal born director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City over the weekend at age 58.
Vallée won an Emmy for the HBO series “Big Little Lies” and earned six Academy Awards nominations for his film “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2013 which gained him notoriety in Hollywood. He has worked with stars such as Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey,Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal over the course of his career.
Born in Montreal, Vallée later graduated from the University of Quebec where he studied filmmaking. He released short films in the 90’s and his film “Les fleurs magiques” won him the 1996 Genie award for best short film. He often said that his Canadian roots gave him a ‘unique’ perspective in the industry as a foreigner.
“It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, character. I try not to interfere too much,” said Vallée. His unique filming style allowed actors to improvise their scripts and work with their surroundings. He was known for using natural light and handheld cameras in his films.
“It comforts me knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on,” said close friend and production partner Nathan Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.