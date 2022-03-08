The Ukrainian Catholic Parish of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary continues to collect and sort through donations for Ukrainian refugees on day nine of the initiative and received a visit from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. Inside the church auditorium, dozens were sorting through piles of clothing, sanitary products and more to stockpile donations to supply to Ukrainian refugees coming to Quebec. Right now, volunteers need more hygiene products and other essentials because they have received an overwhelming amount of clothing.
We didn’t expect this many people to help. Despite region and nationality, we all are human,” Rev. Ihor Oschipko, Priest of the parish told The Suburban. “No one expected this in the 21st century in the centre of Europe. We must send goods to Ukraine. They are in need, definitely.” Rev. Oschipko said that while other parishes are sending goods to Ukraine, his church is getting ready for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Canada, with many fleeing the country with only ‘the clothes on their back.’
St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on Iberville St. is regularly collecting donations and sending them to Toronto, where they are shipped to a distribution centre in Poland and then sent to Ukraine, according to volunteer and real estate broker Myroslaw Balycky. “We try to do our part by volunteering our time and we hope soon that this war will end and that there will be peace again,” a volunteer with her daughter told The Suburban.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante paid a visit to the church to thank volunteers for their efforts. Organizers showed her around the auditorium as they continued to work.“It’s heartwarming to see how the Ukrainian community has mobilized, how they’re getting together,” Plante told The Suburban. “I feel like it’s a good way for them to be active because it’s such a difficult time for them, it is a difficult time for us. What I’ve been seeing is just solidarity, an open heart, a need for peace and wanting everybody to be safe in their country and we absolutely support that.”
One of the volunteers asked the mayor when Quebec would be letting in refugees, but she did not provide an official date.
